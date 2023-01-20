Glover Teixeira Explains How He’s Still Headlining At 43 Years Old

Glover Teixeira has revealed the secret that’s allowed him to continue competing at a high level when many of his peers have already hung up their gloves.

The 43-year-old experienced a tumultuous second half of 2022 that began with his fight against Jiří Procházka at UFC 275. That was Teixeira’s first defense of the light heavyweight title after winning it in 2021, and he and Procházka ended up putting on a wild performance that many felt was the best fight of the year.

Teixeira looked set to defend his title with time winding down in the fifth and final round before “Denisa” secured a rear naked choke to snatch the title away from the Brazilian. A rematch between the two was booked for the UFC’s final PPV event of 2022 at UFC 282, but Procházka suffered a serious shoulder injury which set off a sequence of events that left the light heavyweight title vacant and resulted in Teixeira being pulled from the card.

Things ended up working out well for the former champion, as UFC 282’s replacement title fight between Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev ended with a draw that left the promotion without a light heavyweight champion. The UFC wasted no time in the aftermath of that matchup booking a new fight for the vacant title, and now Teixeira will have a chance to claim the belt once again when he takes on Jamahal Hill at UFC 283.

“Now I Take The Party Out”

Teixeira’s title-winning performance at UFC 267 came more than seven years after he first challenged Jon Jones for the belt in 2014, and the 43-year-old has continually defied Father Time with the success he’s had late in his career.

UFC 283 is set to take place in Teixeira’s native Brazil, which will be the first time the promotion has hosted a card in the country since 2020. Speaking at the event’s media day, the 43-year-old was asked to reflect on if anything made this fight feel different compared to the previous times that he’d fought on UFC cards in his home country.

Texieira won the light heavyweight title by defeating Jan Błachowicz at UFC 267. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Just to be over here headlining, you know?” Teixeira answered. “Being the main card, main fight. For the title, in front of this crowd. I’m a different fighter now, you know the discipline is 100% man. I remember when I fought Phil Davis the way my life was, and I was like – I don’t know, I wouldn’t say, ‘Take this serious’ because I always take the fight seriously, but just like in that mode like training hard, fight hard, party hard. And now I take the party out of the way, and that’s why I’m here at 43 fighting the top level.”

Teixiera’s matchup with Hill won’t be the only title fight at UFC 283, as the co-main event will also see Deiveson Figueiredo defend his title in a fourth meeting with Brandon Moreno. The series between the two currently stands even with a draw and one win for each man, so this fourth fight should hopefully provide some closure on their flyweight rivalry.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.