Glover Teixeira Assesses Impact Of Jamahal Hill Training With Anthony Smith

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has spoken about upcoming opponent Jamahal Hill training with one of his former foes.

Tonight, Teixeira will look to become a two-time titleholder with a victory in front of his home fans. In the main event of UFC 283, set to go down inside Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena, the 43-year-old will share the Octagon with a surging contender in Hill.

The bout came at relatively short notice for the pair, with the promotion putting together the matchup in the immediate aftermath of Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz’s draw at UFC 282 last month, which left the belt vacant entering the new year.

For Hill, the opportunity came in spite of him already being booked for the first quarter of 2023. “Sweet Dreams” was slated to stake his claim for a title shot opposite Anthony Smith at a UFC Fight Night in March.

Having been pulled from that bout, Hill went about preparing for his chance at glory against Teixeira. To do so, he utilized the insight from his original opponent, who shared the cage with the Brazilian back in 2020.

Despite initially being opponents, Hill brought Smith to his Michigan-based gym, looking to use his experience facing Teixeira to his advantage.

Teixeira Isn’t Concerned About Hill’s Prep

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Teixeira was asked for his thoughts on Hill’s experience training with one of his former opponents, whom he defeated dominantly via TKO.

While the Brazilian acknowledged that it will have had some benefit for Hill, he isn’t concerned. The message was simple — ‘He might have a Lionheart, but I have a Poatan.’

“Yeah, Anthony, you know, he is another plus for Jamahal, for sure,” Teixeira admitted. “Him training with Jamahal was a great thing, but it’s not iike — I train with Alex Pereira. So, it’s like, I train with the better — I believe that Alex is better… And not just Alex… We have a great team. I’m so blessed with the team. I think the positive energy is bringing everything back to me.”

While Teixeira’s been preparing for his shot at redemption following a defeat to Jiří Procházka last June, he’s been doing so alongside the UFC middleweight champion. Teixeira coaches the former Glory Kickboxing titleholder at his gym and was present in Pereira’s corner when he stopped Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 late last year.

With that said, while he’s not been training with a former opponent of Hill’s, he’s certainly not short on high-quality sparring options.

