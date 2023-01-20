Greg Hardy Booked For Bare Knuckle FC Debut On February 17

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy will make his bare-knuckle boxing debut at Bare Knuckle FC’s KnuckleMania 3 on Feb. 17.

Hardy will face Josh Watson in his first appearance in the BKFC cage. BKFC president Dave Feldman announced the news of Hardy’s debut at the KnuckleMania 3 pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Hardy vs. Watson joins a stacked lineup for KnuckleMania 3. Diego Sanchez will also make his BKFC debut, and Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman features in a title matchup.

Hardy made his professional boxing debut last October, earning a second-round knockout over Mike Cook. He followed it up with a unanimous decision victory over Hasim Rahman Jr.

Hardy lost three straight in the UFC before parting ways with the promotion. After transitioning from the NFL to MMA, he earned wins over the likes of Juan Adams and Maurice Greene in the UFC.

Watson is coming off of a first-round knockout win over Kyle McElroy at BKFC 28 last August. This will be his third-career boxing fight after MMA stints in GFL and King of the Cage.

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 takes place on Feb. 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM.

