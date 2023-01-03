Henry Cejudo Takes Next Step In Expected Aljamain Sterling Fight

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has appeared to step up his preparation as an expected return to action against Aljamain Sterling draws closer.

In 2020, Cejudo surprisingly called time on his career following a successful defense of the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. At the time, many predicted that the decision would be short-lived, a view accentuated by frequent comeback teasers.

Last year, “Triple C” advanced the possibility of a fresh chapter in his MMA career by returning to the USADA testing pool. At the same time, he was consistently expressing a desire to challenge for Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight gold.

But with the UFC and Dana White putting a halt to Cejudo’s three-division champ ambitions for the time being, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist has re-adjusted his sights to his former stomping ground.

You come at the King, you best not miss 👑 #bendtheknee ✍️🏽 pic.twitter.com/sdZNUEl58M — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 27, 2022

After settling on the need to regain gold at 135 pounds before a history-making rise to featherweight, Cejudo has been going back and forth with reigning champion Sterling, who most recently defended the belt against TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280.

While “Funk Master” had initially pointed to the summer of 2023 as his desired third defense, he recently claimed that a matchup with the returning Cejudo is close to being finalized and is likely for this coming March.

Although he’s not provided any extra details on the exact date, Cejudo’s latest YouTube video has certainly corroborated Sterling’s suggestion that the bout isn’t far from reaching the Octagon.

Cejudo Begins Camp Ahead Of Likely Return Versus Sterling

This week, Cejudo uploaded a video titled, “Henry Cejudo Trains For UFC Bantamweight Title Fight vs Aljamain Sterling!” In it, the 35-year-old can be seen drilling striking and grappling, including refining his back control.

As the new year gets underway, the video appears to suggest that Cejudo’s camp is underway for his long-awaited return to the bantamweight fold. The former champ-champ also recently claimed the fight is signed on his side, with Sterling seemingly providing the delay to an official announcement from the promotion.

Should Sterling’s mention of March be accurate, the UFC 285 pay-per-view in Las Vegas has been noted as a likely card for the championship battle.

The event, set for March 4, is just over eight weeks away, meaning it would make sense for “Triple C” to be starting his fight camp.

How do you think the expected fight between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling will play out?