Henry Cejudo Critical Of “Out Of Order” Brandon Moreno

Former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo was not impressed by Brandon Moreno’s post-fight comments at UFC 283.

‘The Assassin Baby’ regained the UFC Flyweight Championship from longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo in Brazil over the weekend. Moreno won via doctor stoppage at the end of the third round. The decision came due to ‘Deus da Guerra’ sustaining an eye injury during an exchange with Moreno.

MMA Junkie

The Brazilian crowd was not happy with the result, even pelting ‘The Assassin Baby’ with beer on his way out of the arena. During his post-fight interview, Moreno acknowledged the crowd’s discontent with the result. ‘The Assassin Baby’ highlighted that for him, it’s simply a job to provide for his family. He also made note of his more reserved strategy compared to his third clash with ‘Deus da Guerra’ last year.

For Henry Cejudo, Moreno ultimately cross the line when he said “Viva Mexico, perros.”

‘Triple C’ recently shared his thoughts on Moreno’s comments at UFC 283 on his YouTube channel. Cejudo opined that it came across as disrespectful to the Brazilian audience. Furthermore, he noted that it was likely part of why Moreno wound up getting pelted by the crowd on his way out.

“You just called the Brazilian people dogs,” Cejudo said. “I wouldn’t say that right after, maybe when you’re with your Mexican people, you say that, and they’ll get it. I just think what he said was out of line and out of context. I could also see what he was trying to say or mean by that.”

However, Cejudo wasn’t convinced Moreno deliberately tried to disrespect the crowd. He acknowledged that ‘The Assassin Baby’ may just have been excited given his victory.

“Maybe he just got excited and said the word perro dogs. If you translate it, it’s like, ‘long live Mexico, you dogs… They started throwing all kinds of beer and other things like that.”

This is far from the first time ‘Triple C’ has been critical of Brandon Moreno. The pair have been at odds for years. Initially friends on The Ultimate Fighter 24 in 2016, the pair had a falling out on the show that has only worsened in the years since.

All quotes from MiddleEasy.