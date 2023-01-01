Henry Cejudo Reveals Top 5 Names To Watch In 2023

Former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on UFC fighters worth keeping an eye on in 2023.

The former Olympic gold medalist is preparing for a 2023 comeback. The rumored bout is a showdown with current UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling. A date has not been set yet for the highly anticipated title match.

Henry Cejudo initially retired from MMA at the peak of his powers in May 2020. The then-Bantamweight Champion bowed out following his second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. However, after spending much of 2021 and 2022 teasing a comeback, Cejudo is now expected to return to the 135lbs weight class. This has come as a surprise to some considering ‘Triple C’s interest in moving up to featherweight.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo continued to throw some trash talk in Sterling’s direction. He also shared some thoughts on fighters who enjoyed successful comeback fights, such as Georges St-Pierre. ‘The King of Cringe’ was then asked which five fighters he believes everyone should be watching in 2023.

Henry Cejudo Lists Khamzat Chimaev Among Top 5

Henry Cejudo was quick to mention Chechnyan rising star Khamzat Chimaev. He also cited Bo Nickal, who blew up on social media following his DWCS win over Donovan Beard in September, amongst his top five:

“I’m gonna have to say Khamzat Chimaev, Bo Nickal, Umar Nurmagomedov, the 125-pounder [Amir Albazi] that just knocked out the Brazilian… I call him ‘The Iraqi Nightmare’,” Cejudo said. “Who was number five? Oh, [Rafael] Fiziev.”

‘Triple C’s diverse list highlighted several potential contenders in their respective weight classes. Khamzat Chimaev in particular has been touted as a possible future Welterweight Champion. However, there seems to be a hold-up in finding ‘Borz’s next opponent. Frequent rumors surrounding Colby Covington in a potential No.1 contender’s bout at welterweight have circled ‘Borz’ in recent months.

Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal, two of Henry Cejudo’s top 5 picks.

Who are YOUR top 5 fighters to watch in 2023?

