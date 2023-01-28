Henry Cejudo Trolls Conor McGregor Following Recent Bike Accident

Henry Cejudo has revamped his trolling of Conor McGregor following the UFC star’s recent bike accident.

McGregor collided with a car while biking in his neighborhood on Friday. Luckily, he didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to share the aftermath of the accident on his social media pages.

McGregor is working his way back from the leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He is anticipating a return to the Octagon later this year and potentially a coaching gig on The Ultimate Fighter.

In the meantime, McGregor seems in good spirits following this scary incident.

Cejudo and McGregor have a history of beef over the past few years, including over McGregor’s comeback attempt. After the news broke of McGregor’s accident, Cejudo took the opportunity to take a shot at the Irishman.

Henry Cejudo Reignites Trolling Of Conor McGregor

In a recent tweet, Cejudo used McGregor’s recent accident to continue trolling him.

Glad you are ok. Heard you were on a bike because you ran out of gas. 🙏@TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/lglCvC7N9p — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 27, 2023

“Glad you are ok. Heard you were on a bike because you ran out of gas,” Cejudo tweeted at McGregor.

Cejudo appears to be taking a shot at McGregor’s in-fight cardio, which has been seen as a weakness by some in his recent fights. This is far from the first time that Cejudo has aimed at McGregor’s skills in the Octagon.

McGregor has yet to respond to Cejudo’s latest troll attempts.

Cejudo and McGregor, while they don’t see eye-to-eye, are both anticipating returns to the Octagon following long absences. After retiring in 2020, Cejudo is poised for a comeback this year against Aljamain Sterling.

As for McGregor, he could face Michael Chandler or another big-name opponent for his return fight. Outside of the cage, it likely won’t take long for him to hit back at Cejudo’s recent jabs.

