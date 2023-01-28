“Hunt That Kid Down” – Luke Rockhold Claims Surprising Reason For UFC Release

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold has shed some light on his UFC release and future plans.

At UFC 278, Rockhold fought Paulo Costa in a bloody, hard-hitting war. Despite having his nose broken almost immediately, a visibly fatigued Rockhold dragged ‘Borrachinha’ to the judges’ scorecards where he lost via unanimous decision.

In his post-fight interview, Rockhold suggested he was done with the fight game. However, following the recent news of his release from the UFC, the AKA standout has revealed he’s interested in pursuing new ventures in combat sports.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Luke Rockhold discussed a variety of topics, including Jon Jones at heavyweight, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev, and Francis Ngannou‘s recent release from the UFC. The former Strikeforce middleweight ace also suggested a surprising reason for his UFC release.

“Jake Would Be F***ing Great” – Luke Rockhold Eyeing Jake Paul Fight

Rockhold revealed a key interest of his moving forward is boxing. Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is his first choice of opponent. Interestingly, the self-proclaimed samurai suggested the UFC let him go with the specific objective of defeating Paul in mind.

“I’d like to beat up all these little f***ing punks who think they can box, and especially one in particular, Jake [Paul] would be f***ing great,” Rockhold said. “The UFC kind of released me just to go f***ing hunt that kid down. So basically, yeah, yeah I asked for the release, we were talking about after a boxing session over at Churchill with Pete Berg. Pete said ‘Oh yeah, Luke can go f***ing fight that kid and beat his a**.’ I said, ‘Okay, I will.’ So, I was released to beat your f***ing a**. The dog is here, the hitman, the bounty man, I’m f***ing here. Answer the f***ing call.”

Jake Paul recently announced his signing with the PFL to work in the promotion’s new Super Fight division. ‘The Problem Child’ has confirmed he will be dipping his toes into MMA. He has cited longtime fan favorite Nate Diaz as his ideal first opponent. Paul would like to face the Stockton hard man in both boxing and MMA.

Photos via Instagram @jakepaul @natediaz209

Currently, it appears Paul will finally face Tommy Fury in his first fight of the year.

This is far from the first time Rockhold has called ‘The Problem Child’ out for a showdown. For now, Paul remains curiously quiet on the matter.

Would you like to see Luke Rockhold go toe-to-toe with Jake Paul?