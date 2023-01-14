Ian Garry Makes Strong Prediction After Calling Out Fighter

Irish UFC rising star Ian Garry recently made a typically brash call out of another welterweight fighter.

Garry is looking to step back into the Octagon in March and he already knows who he wants next: Bryan Barberena. The five-time Fight of the Night winner last fought just last month, where he fell to Rafael dos Anjos via neck crank submission in round two.

Ian Garry wants Bryan Barberena next.

This is not the first time Ian Garry has expressed interesting in fighting ‘Bam Bam’. Last year, he made clear his intention to take Barberena down in the cage. Ultimately, though, the Irishman wound up facing Darian Weeks and Gabriel Greene last year. Garry hasn’t fought since his July 2022 decision win over Green at UFC 276.

Now, Garry is highlighting Barberena once again as a notable step up in competition for him. The former Cage Warriors Welterweight Champion is confident he could soundly defeat ‘Bam Bam’.

“I’d absolutely maul him [Barberena]. I think there’s nowhere that I’d lose,” Garry stated. “I don’t think he’s better than me anywhere. I also think the highlight reel I could rack up from that fight. The combinations I would hit him with would be phenomenal.”

Ian Garry Predicts How He’d Beat Bryan Barberena

In the same interview, Garry made an eyebrow-raising prediction on how he’d get the win. After the interviewer made reference to Leon Edwards‘ head-kick KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in August 2022, Garry predicted a similar ending for Barberena.

“Head kick, deal.”

Ian Garry turned a lot of heads in his UFC debut back in November 2021. At UFC 268, the Portmarnock-native KO’d Jordan Williams with just one second left on the clock of round one. Garry’s put his foe to sleep with a series of explosive punches.

For Bryan Barberena, a March fight would be a relatively quick turnaround from his December setback against Rafael dos Anjos. Against a hard-hitter like Garry, fans could likely be in for a fire fight if the welterweight veteran agrees to take the fight.

For now, though, both men’s next steps in the Octagon remain unclear.

Do you think Ian Garry could get the better of Bryan Barberena?

All quotes from The Irish Sun.