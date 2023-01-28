Ian Garry’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed

UFC welterweight Ian Garry will return at UFC 285 on March 4th, adding to a stacked card for the month’s first of two pay-per-views.

Garry will face Song Kenan as he looks to win his fourth fight in the Octagon. The UFC announced the news of the fight on Friday.

Garry most recently defeated Gabe Green via unanimous decision at UFC 276 last July. He’s unbeaten during his time in the UFC with victories over Darian Weeks and Jordan Williams.

Garry was signed by the UFC following his win over the Cage Warriors welterweight title at Cage Warriors 125. He won seven fights in Cage Warriors before the move to the Octagon.

Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan Booked For UFC 285

As for Kenan, he’s aiming to get back in the win column after a knockout loss to Max Griffin in March 2021. He hasn’t fought since then due to undisclosed reasons.

Kenan has picked up wins over the likes of Callan Potter and Derrick Krantz during his time in the UFC. Before that, he enjoyed successful stints in Road FC and CKF.

Garry called out Bryan Barberena for his next fight but it didn’t come to fruition. Barberena has yet to be booked for his return this year.

Garry could move one step closer to the welterweight rankings with a victory. He’s been compared to UFC superstar Conor McGregor for his Irish origins and brash personality in and out of the cage.

UFC 285 is headlined by a vacant heavyweight title matchup between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Valentina Shevchenko will face Alexa Grasso in the co-main event.

