MMA Fighters React To Dan Ige’s Walk-Off KO Of Damon Jackson At UFC Vegas 67

Dan Ige is back to winning ways after earning a brutal KO of Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 67 tonight.
Ige took the advantage in the first round, wobbling Jackson multiple times. And in round two, he opened up a huge cut on Jackson. Then in the final minute, Ige unleashed a devastating left hook that put Jackson out cold.
The win sees Ige snap a three-fight losing streak, which included unanimous decision defeats to Chan Sung Jung, Josh Emmett and Movsar Evloev. The loss was Jackson’s first in five fights and comes after defeating Pat Sabatini via TKO in September.
Catch the highlights of the co-main event below.
MMA Fighters React To Dan Ige’s KO Of Damon Jackson
