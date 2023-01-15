MMA Fighters React To Dan Ige’s Walk-Off KO Of Damon Jackson At UFC Vegas 67

Dan Ige is back to winning ways after earning a brutal KO of Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 67 tonight.

Ige took the advantage in the first round, wobbling Jackson multiple times. And in round two, he opened up a huge cut on Jackson. Then in the final minute, Ige unleashed a devastating left hook that put Jackson out cold.

The win sees Ige snap a three-fight losing streak, which included unanimous decision defeats to Chan Sung Jung, Josh Emmett and Movsar Evloev. The loss was Jackson’s first in five fights and comes after defeating Pat Sabatini via TKO in September.

Catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

50K IGE WITH THE WALK OFF 😳 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/46qPVQa1TY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

MMA Fighters React To Dan Ige’s KO Of Damon Jackson

Now, let’s see how MMA fighters reacted to Dan Ige’s KO victory over Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 67.

50k!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 15, 2023

Walk off KO ! Ige 🔥 #UFCVegas66 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) January 15, 2023

DAN IGE!!! Hands of stone with the walk off KO!! #UFCVegas67 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023

Let’s go 50k 💰 💰 easy money — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 15, 2023

Damn that was a nasty left hook! — Funky (@Benaskren) January 15, 2023

That’s why they call him 50k @Dynamitedan808 give him his bonus! 🔥🔥🔥 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 15, 2023

Maaaan 50k otw again!!! @Dynamitedan808 is a baaaaad man!!!!#UFCVegas67 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023

50K Dan Ige!!! One of the best type of humans in this sport! Let get him that bonus @Dynamitedan808 @ufc #UFCVegas67 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 15, 2023

