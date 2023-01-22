MMA Community Reacts To Ismael Bonfim’s Flying Knee KO of Terrance McKinney

Ismael Bonfim scored as close to a perfect UFC debut as possible, with his brutal flying knee KO of Terrance McKinney.

Brothers Gabriel and Ismael Bonfim were adamant about making their UFC debuts together after each man had successful LFA careers. This comes following them earning their UFC deals together, too, being the first pair of brothers awarded contracts on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

MMA Community Reacts To Ismael Bonfim’s Stunning Debut

Ismael Bonfim was the first of the brothers to make his debut, looking to keep his 12-fight winning streak intact when he competed at UFC 283 against Terrance McKinney, who was hoping to make it two wins in a row. Ismael became the first person to take McKinney to the second round in the UFC, ultimately earning an insanely vicious flying knee knockout just over two minutes into round two.

Following the contest, people flooded to social media to praise Bonfim for his impressive debut. Although there was some sympathy for McKinney, who had his mouthpiece knocked out moments before the knee.

“McKinney gets tricked by the right knee only for him to leave an opening for the left. Also the timing on the switch knee was great as it was just a beat slower than expected,” noted Luke Thomas, pointing out the impressive technique of Bonfim.

“Picture perfect flying knee from Bonfim.That was a bad knockout, no mouthpiece. I hope McKinney is okay,” Aaron Bronsteter wrote.

“Holy shit. This Bonfim kid is amazing.great win,” Michael Bisping wrote.

“2023 KO of the Year has its first nominee. Ismael Bonfim,” wrote Brendan Fitzgerald.

“😳😳😳 Bonfim has some POWER!!!” tweeted Stephen Thompson.

Conversely, there were some who used this as opportunity to taunt McKinney. Most of these taunts came from him making bold predictions prior to the fight with Bonfim, only for them to backfire.

“A series of unfortunate events,” one user wrote.

“That is Terrance McKinney’s 3rd career loss via knee,” another user noted.

“GOOD GOD! Terrence McKinney got marbelised 🤯” Chisanga Malata wrote.

This was certainly an exciting knockout from Ismael Bonfim to kick off the 2023 pay-per-view schedule of the UFC. If Gabriel can also earn a big win at UFC 283, these two brothers could certainly be a problem.

What was your reaction to Ismael Bonfim’s knockout over Terrance McKinney?