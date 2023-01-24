Israel Adesanya “Fired Up” After Seeing Jamahal Hill Crowned Champ

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is fired up at the prospect of regaining the title after seeing Jamahal Hill’s crowning this past weekend.

At UFC 283, Hill entered hostile territory in Rio de Janeiro to challenge for the vacant light heavyweight belt. While his opponent, former 205-pound king Glover Teixeira, wouldn’t get put away in front of his home fans, “Sweet Dreams” delivered a beating worthy of the lopsided scorecards that fell his way after five rounds.

And at the conclusion of the 25-minute pay-per-view headliner, Hill’s emotions poured out as he began to grasp the accomplishment.

"Anything is possible!"



Jamahal Hill overcome with emotion after achieving his dream 🏆 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/6zwxn7nIJr — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

With the result, many have praised the new champ for an inspirational performance that will no doubt show those growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that anything is possible.

But as it turns out, “Sweet Dreams” may have managed to motivate more than just his hometown.

Adesanya Can “Relate” To Hill’s Title Win

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya can be seen reacting to the fights that were on offer this past Saturday at UFC 283.

In terms of the headliner inside Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena, “The Last Stylebender” suggested that Hill’s performance and post-fight display of emotion has further lit a fire under him as he seeks two-time champ status in 2023.

“Yeah, 100% (it fired me up). Because I remember (the feeling), I remember. Even looking at him — black boy, he’s tall. Seeing the way he was going through it, I can relate,” Adesanya said. “So, yeah, I am fired up.”

For the first time since 2019, Adesanya entered the new year without gold in his possession. That came as a result of the UFC 281 headliner last November, which saw the Nigerian-New Zealander dethroned at Madison Square Garden by his two-time kickboxing rival Alex Pereira.

Having suffered his third loss to “Poatan” in combat sports, Adesanya is motivated to pull one back on the Brazilian. And having seen Hill’s crowning, “The Last Stylebender” is keen to hear Bruce Buffer scream “and new” for the second time in his career.

I LOVE THIS GAME!!!

Attacking Titans like this one thrills me!!

Another chapter to “Poatan” 🗿. You won the battle yet again, but the war wages on! The hunter now becomes the hunted, the game’s not over 👾 #Law15 #insetcoin #playagain #nowondertheymadesomanysawmovies 🧩 pic.twitter.com/Bi3vTPL5jZ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 13, 2022

