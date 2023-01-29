Israel Adesanya Shares ‘Saw’ Themed Hype Video Ahead Of Alex Pereira Rematch

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya plans to settle the score against Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Adesanya lost his middleweight belt to Pereira at UFC 281 last November. The loss was his first at middleweight during his MMA career and just his second defeat overall in the Octagon.

Pereira rallied in the fifth and final round to finish Adesanya via TKO with a barrage of punches, as it appeared Adesanya would earn a decision victory. The victory gave the Brazilian a UFC title just eight fights into his MMA career.

Despite the shocking setback, Adesanya is confident he can get in the win column against Pereira in their rematch. He’s taken the loss in stride, pointing to intriguing parallels between their title wins.

Adesanya has compared his clashes with Pereira to ‘Saw’, a prominent horror movie series. He feels he and Pereira will meet twice more in the UFC before they hang up the gloves.

Israel Adesanya Continues ‘Saw’ Theme Of Alex Pereira Rivalry

In a recent tweet, Adesanya shared a hype video ahead of his second UFC clash with Pereira.

“In this game, we don’t keep score…we settle them,” Adesanya tweeted.

Adesanya lost to Pereira two previous times in their combat sports careers. Both past fights came in Glory kickboxing, where Pereira earned a controversial decision win followed by a wild knockout in their rematch.

Before UFC 281, Adesanya appeared indomitable as the middleweight champion, with recent defenses against Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. He earned the belt by finishing Whittaker at UFC 243.

Pereira will face Adesanya at UFC 287 on April 8th but is also teasing a future move to light heavyweight. He’s had some recent back-and-forths with the newly-crowned light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill.

The Adesanya/Pereira rematch is arguably one of the biggest fights in UFC history, and the former champion intends to make his next chapter with Pereira a triumphant one.

What is your early prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2?