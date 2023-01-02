Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed

UFC welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena will get the opportunity to fight on home soil at UFC 284.

Della Maddalena has burst onto the scene since a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2021. He’s 3-0 in his UFC tenure after recent knockouts of Danny Roberts and Ramazan Emeev.

After his recent performances, Della Maddalena will get a big boost in competition at UFC 284. According to reports, he’ll face Randy Brown on February 11th.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of Della Maddalena’s booking for UFC Perth.

Since a loss to Vicente Luque in Aug. 2020, Brown has won four consecutive fights. He most recently earned a unanimous decision victory over Francisco Trinaldo last October.

Brown is a UFC veteran, having made his debut in Jan. 2016. He won fights against the likes of Mickey Gall, Bryan Barberena, and Warlley Alves near the beginning of his tenure.

Della Maddalena, one of the top Australian prospects in recent years, is very familiar with fighting in Perth. During his time as the Eternal MMA welterweight titleholder, he won four of five title fights there.

Della Maddalena vs. Brown provides a much-needed boost to UFC 284. A fight between flyweights Kai Kara-France and Alex Perez was recently scratched from the card after Kara-France withdrew.

UFC middleweights Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa were also supposed to square off before the fight fell through in recent weeks.

The exact positioning of Della Maddalena/Brown on the UFC 284 card is uncertain. The UFC is expected to finalize the card in the coming weeks as fight night approaches.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski will headline UFC 284.

