Ousted Brazil Leader Jair Bolsonaro Reportedly Taking Refuge At José Aldo’s House

Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro is reportedly staying at an Orlando house owned by MMA legend José Aldo after fleeing his nation following defeat in the 2022 general election.

Bolsonaro was the 38th individual to be elected into Brazil’s presidential office. After becoming head of state in 2019, the former military office embarked on a rule that split public opinion and caused widespread controversy.

The far-right politician’s views have been described as nationalist, showing opposition towards same-sex marriage, environment protection laws, abortion, and immigration. With that, the 67-year-old has faced accusations of misogyny and homophobia.

That’s been accentuated by a number of controversial comments, one of which saw Bolsonaro tell Congresswoman Maria do Rosario, “I wouldn’t rape you because you don’t deserve it.” He later doubled down on that remark by describing the politician as “not worth raping; she is very ugly.”

Despite alienating large portions of the Brazilian population, Bolsonaro wasn’t short of support towards the end of his tenure in office. Unfortunately for the right-wing leader, he didn’t have enough backing come the 2022 election, which saw him narrowly ousted by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula.

Having refused to formally concede the election, and with investigations stemming from his term in office, Bolsonaro fled Brazil prior to Lula’s inauguration on New Year’s Day. His destination was reportedly an Orlando residence owned by former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo.

The now-former president has since been filmed greeting supporters outside the house with his security team in tow.

WATCH: #BNNBrazil Reports.



President Jair Bolsonaro @jairbolsonaro greeted supporters this Saturday, the last day of the year 2022, in Orlando. He is staying in a mansion owned by former MMA fighter José Aldo @josealdojunior.#Brazil #Politics pic.twitter.com/QIRYhUcnxo — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 31, 2022

Aldo’s Public Support For Bolsonaro

In spite of some controversial policies and remarks both prior to and during his presidential reign, Bolsonaro never failed to attract public support from a number of notable names, not least in the mixed martial arts world.

That even includes former welterweight title challenger Darren Till, who spent his early years in the sport training and fighting in Brazil. Following his victory over Bojan Veličković at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Struve in Rotterdam, “The Gorilla” gave a surprise endorsement in Portuguese during his Octagon interview, saying, “Lula in jail and Bolsonaro 2018.”

Current middleweight contender Paulo Costa also threw his support behind Bolsonaro in 2018. “Borrachinha” wasn’t alone in that regard, with Wanderlei Silva, Rafael dos Anjos, Royce and Renzo Gracie, and Warlley Alves marking MMA names who endorsed the right-wing politician.

Perhaps most notably, though, is Aldo.

During Bolsonaro’s successful election campaign, the legendary former UFC featherweight king recorded a video that was later posted on the then-future president’s social media accounts.

“This is José Aldo and I want to say to you that in this final stretch it is very important to support our captain Jair Bolsonaro,” Aldo said. “We are together, captain!”

Obrigado pela consideração, Nosso Guerreiro e Campeão! Um forte abraço @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/zfjwgMWpDN — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) October 6, 2018

According to the New York Times, Bolsonaro is planning on staying in Orlando for at least a month while under investigation for his term as leader. The Brazilian is reportedly facing five inquiries having had the immunity granted by presidential office removed.

What do you make of former UFC champion José Aldo welcoming controversial former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro to his home?