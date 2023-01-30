Jake Paul Touches On Dana White/Wife Altercation

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has given his thoughts on UFC President Dana White‘s altercation with his wife for the first time.

Early this month, footage emerged from White’s New Year’s Eve celebrations at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But it was far from a good start to 2023, with the pair getting physical during an argument.

In the video clip, which was obtained by TMZ, the UFC chief can be seen slapping his wife Anne after being struck during what was initially a verbal dispute. The incident went public alongside an interview with White, who acknowledged that there’s no excuse for his actions and insisted it had never happened before.

The period since has remained turbulent for White, with many, including the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, calling on Endeavor to remove him as UFC president.

There’s been similar widespread criticism regarding the UFC owners’ silence on the matter, the lack of a statement from the promotion’s broadcast partner ESPN, and TBS’ decision to push forward with the Power Slap League.

But while negative press has unsurprisingly been common, with a number of White’s rivals calling him out for his actions, there’s been one surprising omission from the discussion.

Paul Won’t ‘Kick White While He’s Down’

Despite his frequent jibes and criticism of Dana White on social media, largely regarding the contractual conditions of fighters in the UFC, former Disney star-turned-prominent combat sports figure Jake Paul hadn’t commented on the 53-year-old’s domestic violence incident until now.

And when given the chance to address the altercation during a recent interview with SunSport, “The Problem Child” chose to keep things civil, noting that he doesn’t like to “kick people when they’re down.”

Paul did, however, suggest that the incident couldn’t have damaged his perception of White because the UFC president’s treatment of fighters had already accomplished that.

“I know he had his whole situation but I don’t really need to kick people when they’re down,” Paul said. “What he did speaks for itself and I’ve always said I don’t think he’s a good person: look how he treats these fighters.”

Ever since venturing into the ring and forging a career as a professional boxer, Paul has spent time campaigning for improved contractual terms for mixed martial artists competing inside the Octagon.

While some fighters have questioned the genuine nature of Paul’s pursuit of better pay and athlete healthcare, others have praised the 25-year-old for shining a light on what many have branded exploitative shortcomings in UFC contracts.

Being a UFC fighter, with zero rights and no control, is amazing if you are one of Dana White’s favorites. You can even do a food review for free to drive up his views. What a league. Y’all deserve better. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 11, 2022

