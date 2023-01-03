Jake Paul Provides Timeframe For Boxing Return

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has provided an update on his return to the boxing ring in 2023.

While Paul only made one appearance in 2022, it was certainly a momentous one. “The Problem Child” shared the ring with Anderson Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion who’s widely regarded as the greatest MMA striker of all time.

After outstriking “The Spider” across eight rounds, even scoring a knockdown in the closing stages, Paul was declared the victor via unanimous decision. With the result, the 25-year-old secured the biggest scalp of his career to date.

Thank you Anderson. Obrigado.



It was an honor. pic.twitter.com/tbqe83xO9c — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2022

In being added to Paul’s blossoming combat record, Silva joined a couple of other mixed martial arts veterans in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, both of whom suffered knockout losses to the former Disney star in 2021.

Now, with the commencement of a new year, Paul is looking to revive the target he set himself at the start of 2023 — to face and defeat a professional.

And having again expressed a desire to attempt a booking opposite a pro, or at the very least a fighter younger than the likes of Donald Cerrone, “The Problem Child” has now provided a timeframe for his seventh bout.

Paul Targets Early Outing In 2023

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Paul assessed the future of his boxing career as 2023 gets underway.

After noting that he’s got the itch to fight again, the Cleveland native insisted that fans will see him make the walk before the first quarter of the year is up, although he gave no hints as to who he may be staring across from him inside the ring next.

“I’mma just do me. Just vibe out. Probably fight some people,” Paul said. “I’m ready for more fights, honestly… Q1 (I’ll be back).”

Shortly after defeating Silva last October, Paul entered into another back and forth with longtime rival Tommy Fury. The pair have been booked for a match twice, with the Brit withdrawing on both occasions.

Despite that, Paul seems willing to discuss the bout again, even agreeing to cross the pond to share the ring with “TNT.” In the most recent update, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren claimed the fight is close to being “over the line.”

Dear @FrankWarren , I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on. https://t.co/QMDuEsWipw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 15, 2022

