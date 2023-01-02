Jake Paul Shuts Down Donald Cerrone: ‘I’m Tired Of Beating Old Dudes Up’

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul may be targeting three bouts in 2023, but it doesn’t appear that former UFC fighter Donald Cerrone will be lacing the gloves for any of them.

Having made his name through a successful YouTube channel and Disney stint, Paul made a surprising crossover to combat sports a number of years ago. While he initially appeared to be the kind of run-of-the-mill boxing celebrity that many novelty cards have been filled with in recent times, that ultimately couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Since wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and basketball star Nate Robinson, Paul has established prominence in the world of combat with four victories over notable names in the world of mixed martial arts.

While that includes a knockout of Ben Askren and a pair of triumphs over Tyron Woodley in 2021, “The Problem Child” appeared to gain more respect than ever when he outpointed former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’s widely regarded as the greatest striker in MMA history, last October.

The common criticism, however, has been the age of Paul’s opponents. While Askren had retired from combat sports and was 36 years old at the time of his clash with the Cleveland native, Woodley had been released from the UFC following four straight losses and turned 40 soon after his KO defeat to Paul.

And although Silva had appeared rejuvenated inside the ring following his UFC departure, even beating former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio César Chávez Jr. the year prior to facing Paul, “The Spider” is still 47 years old, marking Paul’s oldest opponent to date.

With that in mind, and given that the age and status of his past opponents has been frequently used as ammunition by his detractors, “The Problem Child” has turned away the willingness of another MMA veteran.

Paul Dismisses Cerrone’s Interest

Recently retired UFC vet Donald Cerrone became the latest mixed martial arts name to throw his name into the hat to face Paul. “Cowboy” avoided the kind of trash talk many have chosen to employ, simply noting that he’d accept a handsome payday against the 25-year-old.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Paul responded to Cerrone’s willingness to share the ring with him, insisting that he’s “tired” of facing older fighters and is targeting fresher faces in 2023.

“What did he say? Is he out of his UFC contract? Interesting. I mean, I don’t know. I’m kind of tired of beating these old dudes up like that, you know what I’m saying?” Paul said. “I’m just trying to get someone in there who is younger, but they’re all scared, honestly. They’re all just trying to protect their record.”

Cerrone culminated his UFC tenure with a seven-fight winless run and a final loss at the hands of Jim Miller last July. “Cowboy” has since been making the most of the freedom that derives from exiting the USADA testing pool.

Cerrone has been open about utilizing steroids to improve his physique, meaning a legitimate combat return would likely need to coincide with the 39-year-old avoiding further use ahead of the usually imposed drug testing.

Donald Cerrone hit up Conors guy 😂😂💉 pic.twitter.com/7vfiVWlqod — MMAaholics 🥊 (@MMAaholics) December 24, 2022

If that happens down the line, it seemingly won’t be for a bout against Paul. As well as his latest remarks, Paul has previously outlined his desire to add the name of a professional boxer to his résumé.

Paul’s return to the pool of MMA vets last year came only after bouts with both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through. By all accounts, the Ohio native’s desire to face a pro has been revived in 2023, with negotiations for a third attempt at booking a date in the ring with “TNT” ongoing.

