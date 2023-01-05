Jake Paul Targets Nate Diaz MMA Fight Following PFL Signing

Following the recent news of Jake Paul signing with the PFL, ‘The Problem Child’ is already eyeing potential opponents.

The controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer has been a vocal critic of the UFC‘s fighter pay rates for years. Along with joining a rival promotion in the Professional Fighters League, Paul and business partner Nakisa Bidarian now also own equity in the budding PFL. The influencer will be competing in the promotion’s new Super Fight class.

In a recent report from The New York Times, Paul revealed he already has a first opponent in mind.

“I would beat Nate Diaz up in a MMA fight,” Paul said, adding an expletive. “There’s nothing he could do. To me, I’ve always felt like I’ve jumped in the deep end, even in boxing, maybe besides, like, Ben Askren.” [h/t New York Times]

PFL CEO Peter Murray also shared some thoughts on the Stockton-based fan favorite.

“He’s [Diaz] got a growing boxing career, but it doesn’t prevent him from entering into the sport of MMA, and we’re excited about that.” [h/t New York Times]

Jake Paul Ready To “Lay It All On The Line” Against Nate Diaz

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Jake Paul shed further light on his plans to fight Nate Diaz in the future. ‘The Problem Child’ revealed he wants to box Diaz and then fight him in MMA as well.

“I’m so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal. First, we box. Then, six months later, we fight MMA in the PFL SmartCage and lay it all on the line. If that’s not balls, I don’t know what is. Nate Diaz, I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport.”

Rumors of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz clash have been swirling for over a year now. Diaz’s contract with the UFC expired following his UFC 279 submission victory win over Tony Ferguson. The longtime fan favorite has expressed interest in a variety of post-UFC combat endeavors including facing submission grappling ace Gordon Ryan and boxing Jake Paul.

With news of Paul joining PFL, a potential showdown with Nate Diaz seems more likely than ever.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of the quotes from Paul’s announcement video.