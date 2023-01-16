Jake Paul: The UFC Will Have To Live With Francis Ngannou Fallout

Jake Paul feels the UFC will pay the long-term price for letting Francis Ngannou walk away from the promotion.

Ngannou was released by the UFC this past weekend after a long contract dispute with the company. He was expected to face Jon Jones later this year, but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement and Ngannou opted to test free agency.

Ngannou has already garnered interest from other promotions, including the PFL and BKFC. He’s also intrigued by a potential crossover fight with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Ngannou was at odds with the UFC for the past couple of years regarding the terms of his contract. The promotion wouldn’t allow him the freedom to box Fury while under contract, which ultimately led to his release.

Paul, who has been critical of how the UFC treats its fighters, feels the promotion’s split with Ngannou is the latest example of the UFC mistreating the roster.

Jake Paul Defends Francis Ngannou After UFC Split

In a recent tweet, Paul weighed in on Ngannou’s split from the UFC.

“Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet & is a free agent bc he chose to be,” Paul tweeted. “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA & will be until he loses.

“They are not happy about this. But it’s reality, & they have to deal with it. They have to live with that everyday.”

Jones and Ngannou’s former opponent, Ciryl Gane, will fight for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. The winner of the title might have an asterisk next to their name in some circles after Ngannou left.

Paul recently signed with the PFL, to lead the league’s ‘super fight’ division and make his MMA debut later this year. If Ngannou signs with the PFL, two of the most vocal critics of the UFC will be under the same banner.

Ngannou’s UFC tenure is likely over for good. As he turns the page to the next chapter, Paul feels the UFC will deal with the consequences of his departure.

