Watch: Things Get Physical During Jake Paul/Tommy Fury Face-Off

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury came face to face tonight during the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde light heavyweight main event, and things turned physical.

Moments before light heavyweight boxers Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde entered the ring for their headlining bout, rivals Jake Paul and Tommy Fury came face to face ahead of their primetime clash next month.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally settle their feud that has been ongoing for well over a year. With the fight now less than a month away, the two young boxers have started to ramp up the promotion for the event.

Jake Paul & Tommy Fury Face Off

For the first time since the fight was announced, Fury and Paul had the opportunity to come face to face.

After pressing their foreheads together as Paul jawed off at Fury, the younger Paul brother then put his index finger against Fury’s cheek. The two then shoved one another, which led to a minor scuffle in the ring.

You can check out the face-off between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ahead of their February 26 fight below.

Jake Paul is currently undefeated as a boxer with a record of 6-0. Most recently, he passed what has been called his toughest challenge to date when he defeated prolific striker Anderson Silva via unanimous decision.

Tommy Fury is also undefeated, sporting a pro record of 8-0. Should Jake Paul manage to hand him his first loss, then according to John Fury, that would mark the end of Tommy’s boxing career.

Did this face-off get you more excited for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight?

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!