Jake Paul/Tommy Fury Reportedly A “Done Deal” For Feb. 25, Fans React

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and professional pugilist Tommy Fury are reportedly set for a third attempt at standing opposite one another inside the ring.

2023 is set to be a big year for Paul (6-0), who stepped up his involvement in combat sports earlier this month by signing a deal to fight in mixed martial arts with the Professional Fighters League.

But while an MMA venture grabbed headlines, Paul reiterated his plans to make his seventh professional boxing outing in the first quarter of the new year. And it now appears as though that appearance inside the squared circle is set.

Per a report from renowned journalist Ariel Helwani, “The Problem Child” will return to action on February 25 to face Tommy Fury (8-0), the younger half-brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 17, 2023

This marks the third time the pair have been officially booked to fight. The two rivals were initially slated to square off in December 2021, but the British boxer pulled out on late notice, citing a broken rib and chest infection for his withdrawal.

They were then scheduled to collide last August, eight months after Paul knocked out replacement opponent Tyron Woodley. This time, “TNT” fell out owing to an apparent inability due to travel to the United States due to his ties with disgraced promoter and alleged criminal Daniel Kinahan.

Despite Paul noting that Fury had ‘fumbled the bag’ on two separate occasions, it appears that the Manchester native is set for a third opportunity at stalling the 25-year-old former Disney star’s boxing ambitions in its tracks.

Fans React To Third Attempt At Booking Paul/Fury

Combat sports fans were quick to react to news of Paul’s latest boxing venture, which is set to come four months after he outpointed former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in Glendale.

Unsurprisingly, given the matchup’s history, many are withholding their belief until the two men enter the ring on February 25.

I will believe it when I see them in the ring feb 25th https://t.co/jZMLnAaiUc — Charles McDonagh (@CharlesMcD13) January 17, 2023

Until they in ring walk I’ll believe it when I see it https://t.co/zdp4n7yGrp — snkrs hate account (@Keatonkohler) January 17, 2023

Others went a step further, with one fan suggesting that another withdrawal from Fury should see him depart the sport entirely.

On god if this fight ends up flopping yet again Tommy Fury needs to leave the boxing and just become a stay at home dad https://t.co/LTqDJ5pxj3 — Addo Showboy (@JeffKwakuM) January 17, 2023

Bruh is this guy gonna show up https://t.co/VpgZmqdAfr — ريحان (@RayUlfat) January 17, 2023

Elsewhere, a host of fans offered their predictions for the reported bout. Many, including Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy, backed “The Problem Child.”

Tommy fury bout to get beat tf up. No 🧢 Jake Paul gettin nice even tho I still think Anderson Silva won https://t.co/AagVDysgVl — Hari$$onWell$®️ (@AmgTargaryen) January 17, 2023

Hate to say, but Tommy’s terrible. Jake’s gonna win this. https://t.co/LlSaSbTZyt — Matt Davis (@MattDavis1989) January 17, 2023

I don’t think there is a shot in hell this happens but if it does I will empty the bank account on Jake Paul. @joerogan https://t.co/qzePzXmU1x — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 17, 2023

Others, however, suggested that Fury will mark a sizable step up in competition for the Cleveland native.

That’s a big jump for Jake, idk if this fight actually happening https://t.co/w8z5njhacr — E (@TreFourE) January 17, 2023

