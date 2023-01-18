Jake Shields Reacts To Mike Jackson’s Recent UFC Release

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields is happy to see Mike Jackson released by the promotion just weeks after their UFC PI altercation.

Shields and Jackson came to blows during an encounter at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. Their beef on Twitter turned from the keyboards to the PI floors, as Shields and Jackson wrestled before they were separated by both of their teams.

Jackson most recently lost to Pete Rodriguez in October via first-round knockout. His lone victory in the UFC, over Dean Barry last April, came via disqualification.

The UFC parted ways with Jackson earlier this week in their latest slew of roster transactions. UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo was also released by the promotion after a long tenure in the Octagon.

Shields feels he got the latest laugh in his ongoing feud with Jackson.

Jake Shields Mocks Mike Jackson After Release, Declines Boxing Fight

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, gave his thoughts on Jackson’s release from the UFC.

“I think he’s a total clown, the biggest clown of the sport, bigger than Dillon Danis,” Shields said. “I think it made sense to release him. He had one win versus a not very good fighter. Plus, he lost to me, so that’s another loss on his record. So, it makes sense he was cut and now he goes back to being a nobody.”

Not long after Jackson was released, he teased a potential boxing match against Shields. Despite the offer, Shields seems less-than-flattered by the opportunity.

“He’s a weirdo. I hit his trainer up and he’s making excuses not to fight me,” Shields answered. “Sure, I would go box him in the gym. I wouldn’t do a pro boxing match with him unless they’re paying me really good money. But I’ll fight him in a gym, or for free…we already saw him cry the first time so that’s pretty unlikely.”

Shields retired from MMA following a loss to Ray Cooper III in the 2018 PFL Playoffs. He earned wins over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Martin Kampmann in the UFC.

Shields fought for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 129. He lost a unanimous decision to UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre and failed to earn another title shot thereafter.

Shields’ and Jackson’s bad blood continues to boil, and it appears any potential fight will take place behind gym doors.

