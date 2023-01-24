Jalin Turner Vs. Dan Hooker Targeted For UFC 285

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner is close to coming to terms on a deal to face Dan Hooker at UFC 285 for his Octagon return.

Turner announced the news of his next targeted fight during a recent interview with InsideFighting.

Turner has surged into the lightweight rankings with five straight victories after an up-and-down start to his UFC career. He most recently submitted Hooker’s teammate, Brad Riddell, at UFC 276.

Turner earned a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018 after a doctor’s stoppage win. Since moving to lightweight at UFC 234, he’s won six of his last seven fights.

Jalin Turner: Dan Hooker Fight In The Works For UFC 285

If Turner’s fight claim proves fruitful, Hooker will get his wish of facing a top lightweight. Hooker began a division-wide callout for his next fight after defeating Claudio Puelles at UFC 281.

Hooker’s win over Puelles was his first since September 2021. A submission loss to Islam Makhachev, along with a failed featherweight debut against Arnold Allen, brought uncertainty to Hooker’s UFC career.

Hooker wanted to return for UFC 284 in Perth, but it appears he won’t get that wish.

Turner vs. Hooker would add to an impressive card at UFC 285. The event is headlined by a vacant heavyweight title matchup between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will also return to defend her title.

An official announcement for the targeted Turner/Hooker booking could come in the next few days.

What is your reaction to the targeted Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker fight?