Jamahal Hill Details Death In Family Prior To UFC 283

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill suffered an unbelievable tragedy just two days after earning the belt.

Hill defeated Glover Teixeira for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 on Saturday. The win capped off a remarkable run in the Octagon and his ascent from the seventh-ranked contender to the champion.

Hill, a native of Grand Rapids, MI, has gone on record talking about his tough upbringing and how much his family means to him. He has six kids and brought one of them to his post-fight press conference for one of his recent wins.

Shortly after the biggest win of his career, Hill suffered the loss of someone very close to him throughout his life.

Jamahal Hill Dealt With Family Tragedy After Biggest UFC Win

Via Jamahal Hill’s Instagram

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Hill explained the hardships he went through ahead of his title win.

“My aunt who I just lost was one of the closest people in the world to me,” Hill said. “That’s one of the things I’ve been dealing with since I got home. My auntie Nat was an O.G., man.

“She believed in me. She allowed me to be who I am at all times. She instilled in me and demanded that I be myself and be unapologetic about being myself. She loved me and accepted me all the way for that.”

Hill didn’t elaborate on what led to his aunt’s death and the circumstances surrounding it.

After the victory over Teixeira, Hill has surged into the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. He’s feeling the love from MMA fans in and out of the Octagon, after this recent tragedy and his title win.

Hill has plenty of challenges in front of him in the light heavyweight division, including a potential showdown against Jiří Procházka. But in the meantime, he and his family are dealing with the highs and lows of the past few days.

All quotes from CBS Sports