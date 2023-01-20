Jamahal Hill Names Advantage He Feels Over Glover Teixeira After Faceoffs

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill has revealed what he learned when he stood face to face with upcoming opponent Glover Teixeira for the first time.

This week, the MMA leader is back on Brazilian soil ahead of its first pay-per-view event of 2023, UFC 283. In the main event, Hill and Teixeira will look to attach their names to the currently vacant 205-pound gold, which remained without an owner when Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz fought to a draw last month.

Now, in one of two title fights set for Saturday’s Rio de Janeiro-held card, former champ Teixeira and rising contender Hill will duke it out for the belt, ahead of which the pair faced off outside the Jeunesse Arena.

While both men appeared laser-focused as they stood face to face with barely a gap separating them, the first-time title challenger believes one of his advantages leading into the fight was evident.

Hill: ‘I Didn’t See The Same Fire In Teixeira’

During his appearance at UFC 283 media day on Wednesday, Hill was asked about his first faceoff with hometown favorite Teixeira. “Sweet Dreams” put his firm approach to the meeting down to having the mindset of a “killer” pre-fight.

“Just hungry, bro, just hungry. Ready for the kill,” Hill said. “Whenever I’m in a faceoff or whenever I’m in the cage, you see the difference in my eyes. It’s a competitor. It’s a killer.”

Discussing what he saw in return, Hill noted that Teixeira appears prepared for a situation he’s previously been in, having previously held the light heavyweight title after dethroning Błachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021.

However, Hill insisted that the Brazilian didn’t boast the same “fire” as him.

“I seen some fire in his eyes. I seen that he’s just ready. I can tell he’s been here before and he’s just ready to go through it. But I just didn’t see the same fire that I’m coming with,” Hill concluded.

The pair later shared a more relaxed faceoff following their respective media day interviews, which included a respectful embrace at the end.

Face to face 🔥



But on Saturday night, respect may well go out the window for up to 25 minutes, as sights become firmly set on the prize inside Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena.

