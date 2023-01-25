Jamahal Hill: Glover Teixeira Deserved A Better Sendoff From Fans

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill wishes fans in Brazil stuck around for Glover Teixeira’s retirement announcement.

Hill defeated Teixeira via unanimous decision in the UFC 283 main event last Saturday. He overwhelmed Teixeira with his boxing and controlled the pace of the fight from the opening minutes onward.

After the official decision was read in Hill’s favor, Teixeira left his gloves in the Octagon and announced his retirement. He said he might be too tough for his own good and will focus on coaching Alex Pereira and other fighters at his gym.

Teixeira’s announcement was in front of a virtually empty arena, as most of the fans in attendance left the venue after the end of the fight. Teixeira, arguably one of the top UFC light heavyweights in the promotion’s history, didn’t get the standing ovation most felt he deserved.

Hill was disappointed to see that most of the fans didn’t stick around to watch a piece of UFC history.

Jamahal Hill: ‘Weird’ Brazilian Fans Should’ve Given Glover Teixeira Sendoff

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Hill expressed disappointment from fans who didn’t stick around for Teixeira’s retirement announcement.

“They got a little fuckin’ weird,” Hill said. “For them to be salty, and things like that, especially with the Brandon Moreno situation more so. It was kinda fucked up. Obviously, I’m not really tripping about people wanting to leave and things like that quickly after because it was late…but I just wish that Glover could’ve gotten his moment, gotten his round of applause and sendoff. But my experience in Brazil was an amazing experience.”

Teixeira made his UFC debut at UFC 146, going on to face the likes of Jon Jones and Rampage Jackson. After a long tenure with the promotion, he realized a championship dream when he defeated Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267.

Teixeira went on to lose against Jiří Procházka at UFC 275 before earning the UFC 283 vacant title shot.

Teixeira is one of the most beloved Brazilians in UFC history. But some, including Hill, feel he deserved a better goodbye in his home country.

