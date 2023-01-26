Jamahal Hill Responds To Jiří Procházka’s ‘I’m Coming!’ Warning

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill has responded to Jiří Procházka’s post-UFC 283 messages warning him of a clash.

Hill captured the UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Glover Teixeira last weekend at UFC 283. He used his timely striking and relentless pressure to dominate Teixeira en route to a unanimous decision win.

Hill got the title shot after Procházka vacated ahead of UFC 282 due to a nasty shoulder injury. It was fought for between Magomed Ankalaev at Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282, with the result resulting in a draw.

Hill seized his opportunity and is now calling the shots at 205lbs. But, Procházka is waiting in the wings and is anticipating a return this summer.

Procházka congratulated Hill after the fight but warned him “I’m coming!” following the change in titleholders. It didn’t take long for Hill to get word of his message.

Jamahal Hill Undeterred By Jiří Procházka’s Callout

In a recent Instagram post, Hill hit back at Procházka’s ominous message.

“Where you at tho’? Where you at tho’?” Hill asked. “And by the way, that’s what she said. That’s what she said!”

Hill won three in a row entering UFC 283, including knockouts of Johnny Walker and former title challenger Thiago Santos. He’s the first Dana White‘s Contender Series fighter to earn a UFC title.

Procházka won the title by defeating Teixeira at UFC 275. He was supposed to face Teixeira in an immediate rematch before his recent shoulder injury.

Some believe that Procházka is the ‘real champion’ after never formally losing the title. He voluntarily vacated the belt to not hold up the division.

Hill wants to prove he can beat all of the top light heavyweights after a fast track to the belt, and he’ll have that opportunity after capturing the throne.

Who do you think will be the UFC light heavyweight champion by year’s end?