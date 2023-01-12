Jamahal Hill Slams “Hippos & Simps” After Twitter Roast Leads To Account Restriction

It appears that UFC light heavyweight fighter Jamahal Hill’s presence on social media may be set to decrease.

Hill, the #7-ranked man in the 205-pound division, has marked himself as one of the more active fighters on platforms like Twitter. But following a recent “roast session,” that could be about to change.

Earlier this week, the upcoming title contender challenged his followers to a roast battle. After receiving insults surrounding his tattoos, physique, and chances of defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 next weekend, “Sweet Dreams” hit back with roasts of his own.

Unfortunately for Hill, it appears his tweets, which ranged from Squidward and James Cordon comparisons to some more extreme remarks, may have resulted in some restrictive action from the platform.

On Wednesday, Hill shared a screenshot showing a notice of app limitations from Twitter after he ‘violated rules against abuse and harassment’. In the caption, Hill noted that he was finished interacting on the social media platform having been reported.

“So y’all talk crazy to me then when I roast y’all u report me and I get blocked lol yeah won’t be replying or interacting on this weakass app no more!!” Hill wrote. “The hippos and simps can have it!!!”

So y’all talk crazy to me then when I roast y’all u report me and I get blocked lol yeah won’t be replying or interacting on this weakass app no more!! The hippos and simps can have it!!! pic.twitter.com/Def44eTvr4 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 11, 2023

Hill Previously Caused Controversy With White Defense

While Hill’s “roast session” seemingly saw users put themselves up for abuse, “Sweet Dreams” has been involved in legitimate controversy on social media in recent times.

On New Year’s Eve, Hill’s boss, UFC President Dana White, was caught slapping his wife on camera as the pair celebrated the start of 2023 at a nightclub in Mexico. While in his statement, White insisted that there’s no excuse for his actions, a number of fighters and fans have still looked to do so.

That’s included Hill, who laid blame on White’s wife for striking her husband first.

Responding to a reply, which marked one instance of heavy backlash for his take, the light heavyweight contender even suggested that White’s partner should have acted “like a real woman with respect and class.”

If you don’t want to get hit don’t hit nobody period!!!#simple — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 3, 2023

She should of acted like a real women with respect and class!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 3, 2023

They want equality but then we suppose to take the high ground no we human to bruh — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 3, 2023

