New Details Surface In James Krause Gambling Scandal

New information has emerged about James Krause’s work with sportsbooks over the past few years amidst his ongoing scandal.

Krause, and fighters who train under his tutelage at Glory MMA & Fitness, are indefinitely banned from UFC events. The ban stems from an investigation into suspicious betting activity surrounding the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke fight in November.

Krause is under investigation for allegedly leaking news of Minner’s pre-existing injury to bettors, resulting in a massive swing in bets before the fight. Minner lost the fight in the first round.

According to ESPN, Krause’s presence in sports gambling has included work outside of the United States.

ESPN is reporting that Krause worked as a middleman, between bettors and offshore books, for ABCBetting.ag. The site is based in Costa Rica and sources told ESPN of the link under a condition of anonymity.

Krause allegedly provided a line of credit and login information to place bets on the site to gamblers. The bettors would then pay Krause directly via Venmo or PayPal, two of the most prominent money-exchanging companies.

Krause has yet to comment publicly on ESPN’s report.

Some U.S. citizens have been charged with crimes such as tax evasion and money laundering while working with offshore sportsbooks. It’s uncertain if Krause faces similar charges stemming from ESPN’s report.

Krause, in addition to coaching fighters, hosted a Discord channel called The 1% Club. The channel’s purpose was for Krause to provide gambling tips to those betting on MMA events, including on UFC cards.

One of Krause’s fighters, UFC flyweight Jeff Molina, is indefinitely suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The reason for his suspension is unclear, although some have speculated its linked to the Minner/Nuerdanbieke controversy.

Krause retired from fighting after a long career in the Octagon. His former pupil, Brandon Moreno, will face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 later this month.

