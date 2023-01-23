Jan Blachowicz Extends Retirement Challenge To Glover Teixeira

It seems that Jan Blachowicz is a bit disappointed that Glover Teixeira is retiring.

Teixeira announced his retirement after losing to Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283, a bout contested for the light heavyweight title. This belt was vacant as a result of Jiří Procházka giving up the title to take his time and recover from a serious shoulder injury, but these two fought for the belt after Blachowicz fought Magomed Ankalaev to a draw.

Jan Blachowicz Respectfully Challenges Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz has history with Glover Teixeira, as the two of them had faced off in a bout that saw Glover capture the belt with a second-round submission finish. In fact, the two were working on potentially having a rematch when Procházka got injured before the UFC changed directions when the Brazilian asked for more time.

As a result, it makes sense that Blachowicz would have some thoughts about Teixeira announcing his retirement in the cage after the UFC 283 main event. Posting to Twitter, the Polish fighter paid respect to the Brazilian legend, jokingly reminding Teixeira of the rematch he still is owed and challenging him to grapple.

“Glover Teixeira announced his retirement. One of the greatest in MMA industry. The Legend. It was a true honor to crossed the gloves with you in the @ufc Octagon,” Blachowicz wrote. “P.S. Bro, but you must remember that you still own me a rematch! 😉 So see you on the mat @gloverteixeira! Oss!”

Glover Teixeira announced his retirement. One of the greatest in MMA industry. The Legend. It was a true honor to crossed the gloves with you in the @ufc Octagon.



P.S. Bro, but you must remember that you still own me a rematch! 😉 So see you on the mat @gloverteixeira! Oss! pic.twitter.com/ipiFJTDbcX — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) January 22, 2023

It seems clear that Jan Blachowicz has a ton of respect for Glover Teixeira, as does much of the MMA community. Hopefully, if they do have a grappling match, it will be done in a format that can be watched by fans, such as one of the many grappling platforms featured on UFC Fight Pass.

Who wins in a rematch between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, if it goes down on the mats?