Javier Mendez Announces New Podcast With Cain Velasquez

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez says Cain Velasquez isn’t leaving the public eye amidst his ongoing trial.

Velasquez was released on bail just a few months ago after eight months behind bars. He was accused of the attempted murder of an alleged child molester, Harry Goularte, last year.

Velasquez still faces a lengthy jail sentence if found guilty, although he’s currently enjoying his time as a free man with his family. He returned to professional wrestling last month at a Lucha Libre event.

Mendez was the former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez’s coach during his UFC tenure. In the Octagon, Velasquez picked up wins over the likes of Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, and Travis Browne.

The general public is ecstatic that Velasquez is out on bail, and they’ll have a chance to hear more of his thoughts on MMA and other combat topics soon.

Javier Mendez Launching Untitled Podcast With Cain Velasquez

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Mendez gave exciting news about his upcoming collaboration with Velasquez.

“I’m starting a podcast with Cain Velasquez,” Mendez said. “Wrestling, MMA, a discussion podcast. We don’t have the name yet, but we’re doing that soon. I’m just throwing it out there because of marketing…I’m hoping it starts real soon because we just need a lawyer to take care of a few things with the name, and then we’re gonna start it. It’ll be big.”

Velasquez will likely remain abstinent from discussing his trial and additional details regarding his prison experience. He and Mendez, by the sounds of it, will focus on talking MMA newsbits and trending topics in professional wrestling.

Velasquez is far from the first former or current UFC fighter to start a podcast. But, his ongoing trial, combined with his UFC accolades, could lead to a booming podcast with Mendez.

Velasquez will return to the courtroom for his attempted murder trial on March 8th.

