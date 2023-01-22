Fighters React To Jessica Andrade’s One-Sided Victory At UFC 283

Jessica Andrade absolutely battered Lauren Murphy for three full rounds during their women’s flyweight bout on the main card of UFC 283.
“Bate Estaca” entered the matchup with Murphy as a significant favorite, but nobody could have predicted how one-sided and brutal a performance the Brazilian was going to put on for the fans in her home country. Andrade immediately started the fight with kicks to the inside and outside of Murphy’s lead leg, but that was only the beginning of the offense she began to mount as things carried on.
“Lucky” showed off some incredible toughness throughout the fight and was always trying to throw strikes back, but for large portions of the bout it seemed as if every punch Andrade threw was connecting. The former strawweight champion brutalized Murphy’s head and body with an onslaught of striking combinations that would have finished lesser opponents.
Murphy attempted a number of takedowns throughout the fight but was continually denied, and arguably her best moment was a brief kimura attempt from her back in the third round. With the commentary booth openly questioning why the fight hadn’t been stopped, the 31-year-old survived until the final bell but lost a lopsided decision on the final scorecards.
Fighters React To Andrade’s Beatdown Of Murphy
The win was Andrade’s third in a row since a failed flyweight title bid in 2021, and fighters reacted to the Brazilian’s dominant performance as well as the heart showed by Murphy.
Check out the full results and highlights from UFC 283 here, including Andrade’s dominant decision win over Murphy!