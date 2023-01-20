Jéssica Andrade Warns Lauren Murphy: ‘There Is No Simulating Me’

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade does not believe that upcoming opponent Lauren Murphy will have been able to simulate her style ahead of their fight.

This Saturday, Andrade will mark one of many Brazilian fighters making the walk on home soil for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside Johnny Walker, Gilbert Burns, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Glover Teixeira, “Bate Estaca” is set to feature on the UFC 283 main card.

At the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of 2023, Andrade will be returning to flyweight to collide with Murphy, a one-time title challenger who currently occupies the #4 spot at 125 pounds.

O Rio de Janeiro já presenciou um nocaute histórico de @JessicaMMAPro em 2019! 💪



Será que vem mais um no #UFC283? 🇧🇷



[ Sábado (21) | 20h | 📺 💻 📱 UFC Fight Pass – Assine em https://t.co/hPr18WEsOa ] pic.twitter.com/lmsy6p9QWJ — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) January 18, 2023

For Andrade, this weekend’s contest will mark her fourth at flyweight across her last five fights.

After going 2-1 in the division, with a championship defeat against Valentina Shevchenko sandwiched between triumphs against Katlyn Chookagian and Cynthia Calvillo, the 31-year-old returned to her former stomping ground to deliver a memorable performance against compatriot Amanda Lemos.

Despite her proximity to a shot at regaining the strawweight belt and a desired chance for redemption against reigning queen Zhang Weili, Andrade hasn’t given up hope of acquiring gold in a second weight class.

And be it at 115 or 125 pounds, she’s confident that no one can prepare for her fight style.

Andrade: ‘I Can’t Be Mimicked’

During her appearance at UFC 283 media day on Wednesday, Andrade was asked whether it’s possible for opponents to employ training partners to accurately mimic her style. The question came after Murphy claimed to have successfully done so.

Despite the Alaska native’s claims, Andrade doesn’t believe her approach can be simulated in the gym, something she expects “Lucky” to discover when they share the Octagon inside Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena.

“I don’t think they can mimic (my style),” Andrade said. “There are some people that might try, but there’s only Jéssica Andrade, and that’s me. But, you know, the reality’s gonna be in the Octagon. A lot of people say that I’m strong, but they don’t really notice and really know that until they get in there with me.

“I’ve fought Valentina, who’s very strong as well. But I think I’m something different. I always talk to my opponents after the fight and they really say that I am really strong, ‘Jéssica’s super strong.’ I think that Lauren, at the end, is going to be saying the same thing,” Andrade added.

Last time out, Andrade delivered one of the best finishes of 2022, submitting Lemos with a standing arm-triangle choke in the main event of UFC Vegas 52. The move marked the first of its kind inside the Octagon.

While her next outing will be in a higher weight class, she’ll be looking to deliver a similarly emphatic display versus Murphy come fight night this Saturday night.

That 🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro strength is DIFFERENT.



Jessica Andrade pulls off the FIRST-EVER standing arm triangle submission in UFC history! #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/fs7FYJRTnn — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 24, 2022

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 283 this weekend, Jéssica Andrade or Lauren Murphy?

