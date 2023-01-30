Jiří Procházka Explains Why He’s Happy About Jamahal Hill’s Title Win

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka was pleased to see Jamahal Hill have the vacant gold wrapped around his waist.

Following the Czech Republic native’s decision to relinquish the belt after suffering a severe shoulder injury, and the draw that kept the title without an owner last month, Hill and former divisional king Glover Teixeira collided at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro.

While the Brazilian sought two-time champ status in front of his home fans, it was the Grand Rapids, Michigan, standout who had his hand raised on enemy turf after dominating Teixeira across five rounds.

How it started ➡️ how it's going 🏆



Congratulations @JamahalH on becoming the first #DWCS alumni to win a UFC championship! pic.twitter.com/lzFNqYzcrm — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2023

While “Sweet Dreams” is no doubt still enjoying the moment, during which his emotions were firmly on display after accomplishing his title ambition, as always when a new champ is crowned, talk has quickly turned to Hill’s first defense of the throne.

And although the status of his health and recovery remains up in the air, the first in line should he be fit is undoubtedly Procházka, who appears to be thrilled at the prospect of sharing the Octagon with Hill.

Procházka: ‘Hill Win Was Good For The Division”

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Procházka gave his take on the UFC 283 headliner.

While “Denisa” was seemingly keen on facing Teixeira for a second time late last year in order to secure a more definitive victory over the Brazilian, he was pleased with how the latest title fight played out.

With Teixeira’s defeat and subsequent retirement, the Czech star is adjusting his crosshairs to “Sweet Dreams,” a challenge he says has motivated him even further.

“That’s a good step for the light heavyweight (division). And I’m happy for that, happy for this result, because Jamahal Hill is a young guy,” Procházka said. “He is, how to say? Dangerous. I like to see before me somebody like him, who (will) challenge me, somebody who will challenge me. That will make me (motivated).”

Following Hill’s triumph in Rio de Janeiro, Procházka was quick to send a message to the new champ. While he passed along his congratulations, he also warned of his return to the fold this year.

If Procházka is to be believed, that comeback may be coming sooner than expected, and maybe even in time for him to mark the first challenger to Hill’s reign.

While the injury, initially branded by Dana White as the worst shoulder damage UFC doctors had seen, was expected to keep him sidelined for most of the year, the 30-year-old told Helwani that he could be back in action as soon as July.

How do you think a possible fight between Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill would play out?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.