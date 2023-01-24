Jiří Procházka: Jamahal Hill Is Best “On Paper” Light Heavyweight

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka recently shared his thoughts on new champion Jamahal Hill.

‘Denisa’ vacated the title late last year after sustaining a severe shoulder injury in training for his rematch with Glover Teixeira.

Photo via Instagram @jirkaprochazka

UFC 282 then saw Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev’s bout get upgraded to a five-round championship main event. The contest ended in a controversial draw. The result lead to the No.7-ranked Jamahal Hill getting a surprise title fight against Teixeira.

In a blood-soaked, brutal clash, Hill outfought Teixeira in all areas to secure a unanimous decision victory. Procházka, meanwhile, is aiming to be back in action by this summer. He has already resumed training despite his recent shoulder operation.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘Denisa’ shared his thoughts of Hill vs. Teixeira as well as who he believes the best light heavyweight in the world is right now.

“I’m Still Here” – Jiří Procházka On Jamahal Hill As The Best At Light Heavyweight

After discussing Teixeira’s performance at UFC 283, Procházka was asked who he believes is the top light heavyweight at the moment. The Czech star was quick to remove himself from the discussion and focus on the rest of the division more impartially.

“I don’t want to speak about me because I want to be focused for- to be healthy, to be ready to fight,” Procházka explained. “On the paper, right now, it’s Jamahal [Hill] yeah, on the paper. But I’m still here, and I work on that, to be back, and on the paper to be the best. But normally I’m taking myself like the best on light heavyweight of the world. That’s my opinion, yeah.”

For Jamahal Hill, his surprising and sudden rise to the top has left the No.6-ranked Anthony Smith in limbo. The pair were initially set to clash this year before Hill got the call for the title bout with Teixeira. ‘Lionheart’ subsequently trained with Hill ahead of UFC 283.

For now, it appears Procházka will be next in line to fight Hill in a bid to reclaim the gold he never lost.

Do you think Jiří Procházka will be able to regain the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.