Jiří Procházka Gives Timeframe For Jamahal Hill Title Fight

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka might be ahead of schedule when it comes to his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Procházka vacated the light heavyweight title after withdrawing from UFC 282 last month. He suffered what Dana White called one of the worst shoulder injuries he’s seen, opening the door to what turned out to be two vacant title bouts.

Procházka was supposed to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 before vacating. He defeated Teixeira in their first matchup at UFC 275, rallying with a late submission.

Jamahal Hill and Teixeira fought for the vacant title at UFC 283 this past weekend. Hill earned a dominant victory via unanimous decision, overwhelming Teixeira with his striking toolbox.

Now, Procházka is aiming to be Hill’s first title defense as champion.

Jiří Procházka Targets July/August For UFC Return Vs. Jamahal Hill

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Procházka gave an encouraging update on his recovery from shoulder surgery.

“I think I can be back in July or August,” Procházka said. “Six, seven months…but I don’t want just the fastest way back just to fight. I know this is not the best attitude, I want to be sure that my body works 200%, and I think it can be in summer this year.”

If Procházka is ready to face Hill in July, that could set up for a showdown during the UFC’s annual International Fight Week. The promotion usually holds one of its biggest cards of the year to cap off the week’s festivities.

Hill’s rise to the title was led by three straight victories, including over former title challenger Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. He’s the first alumni of Dana White’s Contender Series to earn a UFC title.

Hill’s win last weekend adds stability to what was a shaky title picture in the past few weeks. When he’s cleared to return, Procházka will look to pick up where he left off and potentially become a champion once again.

