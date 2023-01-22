Jiří Procházka Sends A Message To Jamahal Hill After UFC 283

Jiří Procházka wasted no time sending a message to Jamahal Hill following the latter’s title-winning performance in the main event of UFC 283.

The UFC’s light heavyweight division was thrown into flux at the end of 2022 during the lead up to UFC 282. That event was meant to be headlined by a fight between Procházka and Glover Teixeira, which was a rematch of their wild fight from earlier in the year that saw “Denisa” dramatically claim the light heavyweight title.

A late submission won Procházka the light heavyweight title at UFC 275. (Zuffa LLC)

That rematch ended up being canceled when it was revealed that Procházka had suffered a serious shoulder injury that also resulted in him vacating the light heavyweight title. Teixeira was offered a short-notice fight with Magomed Ankalaev but requested more time to prepare, and the UFC elected to simply bump the card’s co-main event between Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz to a main event title bout.

The promotion’s attempt to throw together a light heavyweight title fight backfired when that bout ended in a draw, but immediately after that result, it was announced that Teixeira would meet Hill at UFC 283 in Brazil with the vacant title on the line.

Jiri Procházka Warns Hill: “I’m Coming”

Hill ended up putting on the best performance of his career to defeat Teixeira at UFC 283, but Procházka quickly took to Twitter after the event to call out the newly crowned champion.

The shadow of Procházka will no doubt loom large of the UFC’s light heavyweight division until the 30-year-old is able to return, but it will be interesting to see how long the promotion waits before booking Hill’s first title defense.

There are certainly some that feel “Denisa” is still the division’s champion considering he never actually lost the belt, but there was also considerable discussion around the UFC 282 main event and whether or not Ankalaev should have left his fight with Błachowicz as champion.

Whatever the future may hold for his title reign, Hill’s victory at UFC 283 is a tremendous achievement for the 31-year-old. “Sweet Dreams” earned a UFC contract on Contender Series 2019 and put together a three-fight finishing streak that earned him a chance to fight for the title opposite Teixeira.

