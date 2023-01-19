Joe Rogan: I’m Mad About Francis Ngannou’s Release

Joe Rogan feels fight fans will be deprived of some of the top heavyweight fights after Francis Ngannou‘s separation from the UFC.

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC and was stripped of the heavyweight title. Now, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will square off for the vacant title at UFC 285.

Ngannou’s UFC exit continues to send shockwaves around the sport. Some, including Jones, empathize with Ngannou taking a hard stance against the UFC in hopes of securing better contracts.

A Ngannou vs. Jones fight was expected to be arguably the biggest title fight in UFC history, and the biggest in heavyweight history. However, after Ngannou and the UFC officially parted ways, the matchup is simply a ‘what if’ in promotional lore.

Now, Joe Rogan feels the Ngannou/Jones fight falling through is one of the UFC’s biggest tragedies.

Joe Rogan Weighs In On Francis Ngannou’s Release

During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan explained why Ngannou’s UFC separation infuriates him.

“I’m so bummed out by this whole thing. I don’t like when a champion leaves,” Rogan said. “I do not like the best guy in the world not being the champion. If Francis wanted to resign, ‘Okay, congratulations sir, you had a great career’… I suspect some of it involved wanting to do boxing as well…

“That’s why I’m mad, I’m mad because I feel like we were deprived of one of the great fights in MMA. One of the most compelling fights in MMA,” Rogan continued. “Doesn’t mean I’m not interested in Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones, I’m very interested in that fight.”

Ngannou targeted two fights with Jones along with a trilogy with Stipe Miocic for his next UFC contract. Now, he’s pondering his next combat sports venture, including an expected move to the boxing ring.

A fight between Jones and Ngannou was first discussed in 2021, not long after Ngannou earned the title at UFC 260. But, the fight didn’t come to fruition and Ngannou went on to face Gane at UFC 270.

The aftermath of Ngannou’s UFC separation is still fresh, and many are disappointed with arguably the best heavyweight in the world no longer holding a UFC title.

