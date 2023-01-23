Jon Anik Defends ‘Classy’ Jamahal Hill Comments

Highly respected UFC commentator Jon Anik is getting some pushback over his comments regarding Jamahal Hill.

Anik was Octagon-side at UFC 283, which was the promotion’s first stop in Brazil since the pandemic started. He was calling the action as Hill put on the performance of his career, battering Glover Teixeira en route to earning the light heavyweight championship.

Jon Anik Defends Jamahal Hill

There were mixed reactions to Jamahal Hill’s title win at UFC 283, as he ruffled feathers in the fanbase for defending Dana White after his domestic incident with his wife. As a result, the same group of fans were displeased when they heard Jon Anik refer to the new champion as “classy,” leading to questions about if the commentator knew about Hill’s remarks.

One Twitter user took it upon themselves to point out these comments, posting screenshots of Hill’s tweets and tagging Anik. In response, the veteran play-by-play man defended his statement, saying that he is basing his opinion on the fact that Hill has treated his fellow fighters and UFC employees with respect over the course of his tenure with the promotion, regardless of these controversial tweets.

“I am judging this man on 3+ years of the way he has treated our entire staff and his fellow fighters. As a competitor, this guy leads the league in sportsmanship. Ask his peers. 🙏🏼” Anik tweeted.

I am judging this man on 3+ years of the way he has treated our entire staff and his fellow fighters. As a competitor, this guy leads the league in sportsmanship. Ask his peers. 🙏🏼 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) January 22, 2023

Regardless of your opinion of Jamahal Hill or his comments, it seems that Jon Anik is looking to base his opinion of the fighter based on the totality of his experiences dealing with Hill. After his UFC 283 victory, fans will have the opportunity for themselves to get better acquainted with Hill over time as he is now firmly placed under the championship spotlight.

Do you agree with the reasoning of Jon Anik when defending his comments about Jamahal Hill?