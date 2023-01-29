Jon Anik Names His ‘Dream Fight’ For 2023 

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik has a dream matchup in mind that he wants to see come to fruition in 2023.

2023, on paper, is already starting to look like one of the most exciting years in UFC history. Big-name fights featuring some of the sport’s most prolific stars, including Alexander Volkanovski and Jon Jones, will help things kick off in the new year.

Anik, who has held his UFC play-by-play post since 2011, is as much of a fan as anyone else in the MMA community. While there are plenty of potential matchups to make in 2023, Anik has his eyes on one possible women’s fight.

Jon Anik: Valentina Shevchenko/Zhang Weili Is 2023 Fight To Make

During a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries, Anik named a champion vs. champion super fight as his 2023 must-see scrap.

“The fight I gotta see this year is Valentina Shevchenko/Zhang Weili,” Anik said. “It doesn’t seem like Shevchenko is gonna fight Nunes for a third time at 135, even though Shevchenko has re-developed an appetite for that fight. Zhang Weili is definitely someone that can become a double champion…it’s crazy to look back to her two fights with Rose Namajunas [to now].”

Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight belt against Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 on March 4th. She has defended the title seven straight times, including a recent battle against Taila Santos at UFC 275.

Shevchenko is arguably running out of potential challengers at 125lbs. A rematch with Santos down the line is possible, along with a fight against the surging Erin Blanchfield. Santos and Blanchfield will face one another on February 18 in a potential title eliminator.

Zhang Weili regained the strawweight title with a win over Carla Esparza at UFC 281. She earned a knockout win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk last June at UFC 275.

Weili expressed a profound interest in a fight with Shevchenko after defeating Esparza. Shevchenko is also interested in the fight but she’s currently focused on Grasso.

Another possible super fight is Shevchenko against Amanda Nunes for the third time. Nunes is expected to defend the bantamweight title later this year.

Shevchenko/Weili could be one of the biggest fights of 2023, and Anik is hopeful that his dream matchup comes to fruition.

