Jon Jones Shares A Big Reminder To Kick Off The New Year

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has shared a strong message in his first Twitter post of the new year.

Jones, regarded by many as the leading contender in the GOAT debate, has been out of action since adding a third successful defense to his second reign on the UFC’s 205-pound throne.

As it turned out, the victory over Dominick Reyes was to mark Jones’ last at light heavyweight, at least for the time being. Soon after, he vacated the belt in order to target success in a new division — heavyweight.

Since then, two calendar years have passed and Jones’ illustrious professional MMA record is still at 26-1. Nevertheless, “Bones” has remained committed to the move and insisted that championship glory at the higher weight is his “destiny.”

I’ve been imagining it for over two years now, I genuinely believe winning this heavyweight championship is in my destiny. It’s already been written. I just need to keep my nose in the dirt for now and keep working, everything else will take care of itself. https://t.co/9V41HVzpTy — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2022

And according to the former two-time light heavyweight king, this is the year it comes to fruition.

Jones Predicts Reaching His “Destiny” In 2023

While 2022 opened with a unification showdown between still-reigning heavyweight champion and then-interim titleholder Ciryl Gane, the new calendar year features uncertainty surrounding what was once seen as the premier division.

But although he hasn’t got a title fight to observe and comment on this time around, that hasn’t stopped Jones from reiterating his ambitions for the new year once again.

In his first tweet of 2023, Jones sent a short and sweet message to his followers, and perhaps those occupying the top spots in the heavyweight division.

“#Champion2023”

If the most recent reports are to be believed, the UFC is targeting Jones’ heavyweight debut for the UFC 285 pay-per-view, set for March 4 in Las Vegas.

While “Bones” had his sights on Stipe Miocic last year whilst Ngannou recovered from knee surgery, a failed attempt to return against the former champion at UFC 282 appears to have forced a change in plans.

Of course, any collision with “The Predator” relies on a contractual agreement with the UFC. Ngannou has been locked in a dispute with the promotion for over a year, and according to one recent report, may already have entered free agency.

But be it against Ngannou, Miocic, or any other contender, Jones certainly has his eyes firmly on the prize. While that also appeared to be the case last year, his supporters will be hoping 2023 is finally comeback year for the GOAT contender.

Do you expect Jon Jones to have UFC gold wrapped around his waist again in 2023?