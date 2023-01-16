MMA Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Announcement

Jon Jones will make his long-awaited Octagon return to face Ciryl Gane for the now vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March.
The matchup was confirmed by UFC President Dana White following UFC Vegas 67 after photos of a digital billboard attached to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas advertising the fight went viral on social media. Jones will face Gane at that same arena in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4.
The duo will face off for the heavyweight championship after White also confirmed that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou from his contract, thereby stripping him of the title he won in March last year.
The fight will be Jones’ first Octagon appearance since defending his light heavyweight crown against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. It will also see him make his heavyweight debut, which he has been working towards since vacating the light heavyweight title in August 2020.
