Jon Jones will make his long-awaited Octagon return to face Ciryl Gane for the now vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March.

The matchup was confirmed by UFC President Dana White following UFC Vegas 67 after photos of a digital billboard attached to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas advertising the fight went viral on social media. Jones will face Gane at that same arena in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4.

The duo will face off for the heavyweight championship after White also confirmed that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou from his contract, thereby stripping him of the title he won in March last year.

The fight will be Jones’ first Octagon appearance since defending his light heavyweight crown against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. It will also see him make his heavyweight debut, which he has been working towards since vacating the light heavyweight title in August 2020.

It doesn't get bigger than this – UFC President @DanaWhite confirms that @JonnyBones will take on @Ciryl_Gane for the 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐃 heavyweight championship at #UFC285 🏆



[ March 4 | @TMobileArena | Tix On Sale Jan 20 at https://t.co/LJfHcNZo6J ] pic.twitter.com/oUpfPUMYXp — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

MMA Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Announcement

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to the UFC 285 matchup between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Always an honor to work with @JonnyBones, the greatest fighter in MMA history. Now it's time for him to add to that legacy with his first UFC heavyweight title. Can't wait for Jones v Gane! #UFC285 🦴🐐



More exclusive content coming soon to my YouTube!https://t.co/XAqzgQkzPx pic.twitter.com/h0lTNUnplm — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 15, 2023

White: Jon Jones signed a new, eight-fight deal. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 15, 2023

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is confirmed for UFC 286 . What a nice Co Main to the Main event Blonde Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 15, 2023

White: Jon Jones is literally ready to fight anybody. He didn't care who it was. We could have done a fight with Jones in October, November, December. But we wanted this fight with Francis. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 15, 2023

It’s crazy to me that you can let Francis go when he’s the Heavyweight champ of the world and would be in a massive money fight with Jon jones 🤦‍♂️#ufc #UFC285 #Francis #Ngannou #Ganejones — Bro_dy (@BrodyDowd) January 15, 2023

Jon Jones should NOT be an underdog against Ciryl Gane.



I’d bet on Jones and I’d bet it now.#GamblingTwitter #UFC285 — FarleyBets (@FarleyBets) January 15, 2023

Welcome to the big leagues pic.twitter.com/J23DLpGzj4 — Big Rumble 🫶🏽 (@rjgots9lives) January 15, 2023

Better fight than nganou vs jones. Cant wait for this stylistically — Nouri Rahbe (@MunirRahbe) January 15, 2023

Good luck man,

Love your style and your fights,

But I just got a feeling… — Rangi Tuinman (@Decim8_future) January 15, 2023

Oh man, this is incredible 💪💪 monumental task ahead, couldnt be more hyped!! — TurbulantEcho (@pramericano) January 15, 2023

Who do you think will get their hand raised—Jon Jones or Ciryl Gane?