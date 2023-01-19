Jon Jones Guarantees Minimum Fight Count Before Retirement

Jon Jones‘ heavyweight title challenge at UFC 285 won’t be his last fight in the Octagon, despite speculation he might retire.

Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 on March 4th. He returns following a three-year hiatus to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut.

The Jones/Gane fight came to fruition after Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC and was stripped of the belt.

The 35-year-old Jones might have a few years left of his fighting career. He’s arguably the most accomplished fighter in UFC history and might feel that he doesn’t have much more to prove inside the Octagon.

Before Jones calls it quits, he wants a matchup with arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Jon Jones Eyes Stipe Miocic Fight After UFC 285

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent interview with MMA Underground‘s John Morgan, Jones explained his roadmap before retirement.

“My immediate goal is to beat Ciryl Gane, and to beat Stipe Miocic,” Jones said. “After that, it’ll be conversations with the UFC to see what makes sense. I’m guaranteeing the fans at least two more fights out of me.”

Jones has teased a move to heavyweight for years, along with a future fight with Stipe Miocic. In a recent tweet, Miocic shared his goal to return in July after 2 1/2 years away from competition.

Miocic hasn’t fought since a loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. Before that, he won his heavyweight trilogy with Jones’ two-time rival Daniel Cormier.

If Jones decides to keep fighting for more than two bouts, he could face other top contenders such as Curtis Blaydes. If his comments are any indication, Jones could be returning to the UFC for at least a few more high-profile fights.

