Jon Jones Secures New UFC Deal Ahead Of Octagon Return

Jon Jones‘ UFC future is solidified ahead of his highly-anticipated return at UFC 285 for the vacant heavyweight title.

After Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC, the promotion wasted no time in booking Jones against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. In addition to the fight announcement, the UFC has signed Jones to a new, eight-fight contract.

UFC President Dana White announced the news of Jones’ new contract at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference.

Jones’ new deal ensures that the 35-year-old is locked in with the UFC for the foreseeable future. He hasn’t fought in almost three years since vacating the light heavyweight title following a win at UFC 247.

It’s uncertain if the money associated with Jones’ current contract will change or if it is simply an extension of fights.

A two-year contract dispute between Ngannou and the UFC ended in the two sides parting ways. According to White, Ngannou wants to face lesser competition for more money, and the promotion wasted no time booking Jones/Gane.

White’s claims fuel speculation that Ngannou could sign with the PFL or another organization soon.

Jones was also in a bit of a dispute with the UFC regarding his contract, allegedly wanting a massively lucrative deal to face Ngannou in 2020. The matchup appeared close to coming to fruition on multiple occasions but will be considered a ‘what-if’ in UFC circles.

Jones will face a big test in Gane, a former UFC interim heavyweight champion who picked up a win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Before that, he lost in a title unification bout to Ngannou at UFC 270.

On the way to the title picture, Gane earned wins over the likes of Junior dos Santos, Derrick Lewis, and Alexander Volkov. He made his UFC debut in 2019 following a title reign in TKO.

If Jones earns the heavyweight title at UFC 285, fans could expect a potentially long title reign following his new extension. UFC 285 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 4th.

