Jon Jones: ‘I’m Past The Point Of Talking S**t’

Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t plan on engaging in back and forth with Ciryl Gane ahead of their March 4 contest.

Earlier this month, Jones vowed to make 2023 the year in which he returns to a throne on MMA’s biggest stage. While it appeared the plan was for him to attempt that feat against Francis Ngannou, failed negotiations with the UFC has seen the heavyweight belt vacated and “The Predator” depart the promotion.

With that, Jones will collide with former interim titleholder Gane at UFC 285. Talk of that matchup arose last week when the Frenchman called “Bones” out on social media to no response.

Where you at @JonnyBones?



I'm free this March, Vegas 📍 pic.twitter.com/vc5i0UC07f — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) January 12, 2023

Now, Jones’ reaction to the post has been released, and it shows a cool-headed “Bones” with his eyes on the prize.

Jones Plans On ‘Letting’ Gane Talk

During a recent video uploaded to Henry Cejudo’s YouTube channel, Jones can be seen training with “Triple C” at the Fight Ready gym in Arizona.

The footage was seemingly recorded soon after Gane’s tweet, with the pair indicating that the fight was already agreed at the time. Discussing the post after watching tape of the French fighter’s win over Tai Tuivasa last September, Cejudo instructed Jones to let “Bon Gamin” talk.

“Let them talk, you know what I’m saying? He knows the fight’s gonna happen. Let him send that tweet,” Cejudo said.

Jones responded in kind, noting that he’s beyond the point of needing to respond.

“Yeah, I didn’t send sh*t to him. I’m past the point of talking sh*t,” Jones insisted.

Evidently, Gane’s post was designed to get the ball rolling on the pre-fight build. Given Jones’ latest remarks and immense focus on his heavyweight debut, which has been almost three years in the making, perhaps the #1-ranked heavyweight will be required to do much of the heavy lifting when it comes to online promotion.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 285, Jon Jones or Ciryl Gane?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.