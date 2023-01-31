Jorge Masvidal Details Split From Longtime Management

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal is making a big change in his inner circle ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 287.

Last December, it was reported that Masvidal was parting ways with First Round Management, headed by Abe and Malki Kawa. He is now in sole control of his UFC career and in negotiations with the promotion.

Masvidal will face Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in his first fight in nearly a full calendar year. He last fought against Colby Covington at UFC 272 and has lost three straight fights.

Masvidal was extremely close with both of the Kawa brothers before their recent falling out with one another. Ahead of his UFC return, Masvidal has opened up on where things went wrong with FRM and his decision to split.

Jorge Masvidal: I Don’t Have Anything Nice To Say About Former Management

During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Masvidal explained his reasoning for moving on from FRM.

“100 percent split with them,” Masvidal said. “You know, my momma always said, ‘Babe, if you have nothing good to say, don’t say nothing at all.’ So right now we’re going through some turmoil, litigation, that it’s not fair. I’m not going to talk about this or that right now, just we’re still going through it.

“At the end of this chapter, when all these things get done, I’ll have an exact report on that. We’re going through court and I don’t want to talk about anything right now, anything more than what I just said.

“We’re not in the greatest of terms, I’ll tell you that. I have no ill will towards them. I don’t owe them any money. They don’t owe me any money, but there’s other things that have affected the relationship severely. That they could fix, that they could’ve fixed by now, but they haven’t, so I’m just waiting for these things to get resolved.”

Masvidal will now follow the paths of O’Malley and others who have chosen to self-represent their interests. He went on to elaborate that he hasn’t ruled out signing with another agency in the future, but he’s riding solo for now.

FRM and the Kawas manage some of the top names in MMA, including Ilia Topuria and formerly, Jon Jones. They also represent other athletes in the NFL, Boxing, and other sports.

Masvidal didn’t reveal what exactly led to his decision to fire FRM. His decision comes amidst his ongoing legal issues stemming from his alleged altercation with Colby Covington in Miami last year.

Masvidal has wanted more say in his contractual obligations with the UFC, and he has the chance to do just that now that he’s on his own.

