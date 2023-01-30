Jorge Masvidal Explains Long Absence From The UFC

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal dealt with more than just legal issues that postponed his return to the Octagon.

Masvidal hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington last year at UFC 272. He’s lost three straight fights overall, including back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal is arguably in a must-win situation as he gets set to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Burns wanted a fight with Covington next, but he’ll get his heated rival instead.

Masvidal’s MMA future was uncertain after he allegedly jumped Covington and started an altercation with him on the streets of Miami not long after UFC 272. He still faces 15 years in prison if found guilty of battery and other charges stemming from the incident.

Some fans and pundits assumed that Masvidal’s prolonged absence was mostly due to his ongoing court case. But, it turns out he was dealing with more than most realized.

Jorge Masvidal: Injuries, Personal Life Delayed UFC Return

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Masvidal explained the steep hills he’s had to climb to return.

“A bunch of things [happened],” Masvidal revealed. “Injuries, felonies, lawsuits, and a bunch of crazy shit and I didn’t want to get into a fight with all this outside bullshit on my head. So I got my ducks in a row, got a couple things in place, let me get my health right and my conditioning a little bit better…

“I got terribly sick last year, the worst type of sickness I’ve ever been in my life…I caught E.Coli, there was an outbreak in Miami with produce and fruits. In that, I started investing more in my body…maybe I don’t know the most science, but I wanted to get my body right. I think in nine weeks I’ll be in Super Saiyan, fuck somebody up mode.”

Before his recent losing streak, Masvidal was on a roll, with finishes over Ben Askren and Darren Till. He also defeated Nate Diaz via doctor’s stoppage for the BMF belt.

At 38 years old, Masvidal needs a victory over Burns to likely remain in the welterweight title picture. After facing adversity earlier in his career, he feels equipped to prove he remains a dangerous fighter.

