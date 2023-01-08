José Aldo Booked For Professional Boxing Debut, Twitter Reacts

Former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo is weeks away from reportedly making his professional boxing debut.

According to reports, Aldo is slated to fight in his first boxing match in Rio de Janeiro, BR on February 10th. An opponent, as well as a weight class and round total, will be announced in the coming days.

MMA Fighting was the first to report the news of Aldo’s targeted boxing debut.

Aldo retired from MMA after a loss at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. Before the loss to Dvalishvili, Aldo looked poised to make another bantamweight title run, with three wins in a row over the likes of Marlon Vera and Rob Font.

Aldo has teased a move to boxing for years, dating back to 2017. He seemed to take a move to boxing more seriously in recent months following his MMA retirement.

Aldo’s debut will take place at Upper Arena, which usually holds cards for regional promotion Shooto Brazil.

José Aldo Is The Latest UFC Vet To Make Transition To Boxing

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Aldo’s move to the squared circle.

He is 36 years old and wants to start boxing now? — adam (@adam220202) January 8, 2023

Love that guy. A true fighter. — Loremolis (@Loremolis) January 8, 2023

Aldo, a likely future UFC Hall of Famer, set numerous records during his multiple stints as UFC featherweight champion. He currently holds records with seven consecutive title defenses and seven successful title defenses.

Before he signed with the UFC, he was the WEC featherweight champion at the time of the UFC/WEC merger. At the time, he was the youngest-ever champion in WEC history.

During his career, Aldo picked up wild knockouts with his hands, over the likes of The Korean Zombie, Renato Moicano, and Jeremy Stephens. He’ll look to have similar success in this new combat sports venture.

Aldo is the latest UFC veteran to make the full-time move to boxing. His fellow countrymen, Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort, have enjoyed success in the ring following the end of their MMA careers.

How do you think José Aldo will do in the boxing ring?